Maren Morris If I Could Be a Love Song Video

Fresh Track: Maren Morris

Recent Grammy Award winner, and nominated for 6 ACM Awards next weekend, and coming to Bangor's Waterfront this summer.

el gato melendez

Globetrotting At The Q Studio

Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez visited the Q106.5 studios Thursday morning to talk about what fans can expect at their upcoming game in Bangor...

Maple Syrup tap

Maine Maple Sunday!

Maine Maple Sunday is this weekend, and we can help you find a sugar house near you so you can join in the tasty fun!

