With the race coming up in April you don't have much time left to prepare for Bangor's favorite stream race!

It may not be true, but it sure is funny to think about!

Oxford police spent Wednesday night looking for a young boy after a passerby reported seeing a child wearing socks and wrapped in a blanket walking alone along Marr Lane.

A Wales man arrested in January for stealing power by connecting "jumper cable clamps" to a transformer was re-arrested Thursday for stealing electricity again, police said.

Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez visited the Q106.5 studios Thursday morning to talk about what fans can expect at their upcoming game in Bangor...

Folks who shopped at Harbor Freight Tools after April 8th, 2011 may be due a refund of up to 30% of their total purchases, thanks to a class action lawsuit.

Fusion:Bangor is hosting a Dodgeball Tournament and Happy Hour on Saturday to raise awareness of and donations for the homeless in the Greater Bangor area. It's open to all ages!

Cat food and canoes are just some of the things Mainers want to buy online.

The first single from the group's second album. Their first album 'Meat And Candy' went gold.

Maine Maple Sunday is this weekend, and we can help you find a sugar house near you so you can join in the tasty fun!

