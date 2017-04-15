Fresh Track: Maren Morris
Recent Grammy Award winner, and nominated for 6 ACM Awards next weekend, and coming to Bangor's Waterfront this summer.
Recent Grammy Award winner, and nominated for 6 ACM Awards next weekend, and coming to Bangor's Waterfront this summer.
Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez visited the Q106.5 studios Thursday morning to talk about what fans can expect at their upcoming game in Bangor...
Maine Maple Sunday is this weekend, and we can help you find a sugar house near you so you can join in the tasty fun!
The first single from the group's second album. Their first album 'Meat And Candy' went gold.
Our Hot Hunk poll this week features two lead singers-Zac Brown and Mike Eli? Vote for your hot favorite now! [POLL]
The Bangor Drive-In will start its season early with a huge blockbuster!
Cat food and canoes are just some of the things Mainers want to buy online.
Fusion:Bangor is hosting a Dodgeball Tournament and Happy Hour on Saturday to raise awareness of and donations for the homeless in the Greater Bangor area. It's open to all ages!
Folks who shopped at Harbor Freight Tools after April 8th, 2011 may be due a refund of up to 30% of their total purchases, thanks to a class action lawsuit.
Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez visited the Q106.5 studios Thursday morning to talk about what fans can expect at their upcoming game in Bangor...
A Wales man arrested in January for stealing power by connecting "jumper cable clamps" to a transformer was re-arrested Thursday for stealing electricity again, police said.
Brewer police hope the public can help them identify a man suspected in a shoplifting incident.
Oxford police spent Wednesday night looking for a young boy after a passerby reported seeing a child wearing socks and wrapped in a blanket walking alone along Marr Lane.
It may not be true, but it sure is funny to think about!
With the race coming up in April you don't have much time left to prepare for Bangor's favorite stream race!